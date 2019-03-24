Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,436 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,809 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 581,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,326,000 after acquiring an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 227,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,353 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.25. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $46.79.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $955.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91173.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

