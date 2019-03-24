Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) Receives $12.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

LBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Luther Burbank in a research note on Sunday, February 24th.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

LBC opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $550.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Simone Lagomarsino bought 10,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Luther Burbank by 72.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 20.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 36.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 271,028 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luther Burbank during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 16.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.