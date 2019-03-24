Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Position Boosted by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 260.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,236 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.20% of Lumentum worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,608,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,234,000 after buying an additional 154,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,608,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,234,000 after buying an additional 154,751 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4,834.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,231,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,206,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,158,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,688,000 after buying an additional 162,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,529,000 after buying an additional 272,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In related news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $138,812.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin A. Kaplan sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $147,378.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,902 shares in the company, valued at $920,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,617 shares of company stock worth $768,579 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $65.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $52.84 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/lumentum-holdings-inc-lite-position-boosted-by-hancock-whitney-corp.html.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.