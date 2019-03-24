LPL Financial LLC Sells 6,160 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 52,126 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 523.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 31,953 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.0459 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

