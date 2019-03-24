LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,932 Shares of Sprint Corp (S)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprint were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

S stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Sprint Corp has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sprint had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Sprint in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sprint in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Sprint Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

