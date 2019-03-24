LPL Financial LLC Purchases 5,885 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 157,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $9,357,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.14 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

