LPL Financial LLC Has $575,000 Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,691 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 382.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 202,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 160,857 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 318,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $4,895,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 523,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 182,556 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

SKT opened at $20.42 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.42). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $124.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $23.00 price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/lpl-financial-llc-has-575000-stake-in-tanger-factory-outlet-centers-inc-skt.html.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 530 different brand name companies.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.