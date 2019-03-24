Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Loop Capital set a $125.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $101.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $119.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.42.

NYSE LOW opened at $104.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,005.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 566,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,047,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,775,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

