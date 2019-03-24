London Co. of Virginia Trims Position in Nike Inc (NKE)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,034,385 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Nike were worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $63.21 and a 12 month high of $88.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Nike’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $12,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,539,963 shares in the company, valued at $126,276,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 816,500 shares of company stock valued at $63,317,465. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday. Cowen upgraded Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Rowe upgraded Nike from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

