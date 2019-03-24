LocalCoinSwap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $73,272.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $73,272.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,414,643 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

