LKQ (LKQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

LKQ has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

LKQ opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LKQ has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $39.51. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.59%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $260,447.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,735,031.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $189,569.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,674,385.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2,321.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 821,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787,405 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

