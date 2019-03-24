Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on LOB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.87. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $32.95.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $46.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 2,500 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Huntley Garriott purchased 20,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $276,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,665 shares of company stock valued at $440,565. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 17,107 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 26,413 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits.

