Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Stake Increased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,346,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,554,000 after buying an additional 81,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,721,000 after buying an additional 66,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,090,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,721,000 after buying an additional 66,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,026,000 after buying an additional 230,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 536,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,300,000 after buying an additional 96,048 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LGND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.29 per share, with a total value of $285,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,399 shares in the company, valued at $16,160,491.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $124.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.56 and a fifty-two week high of $278.62.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $59.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.58 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

