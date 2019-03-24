Lifesciences Ii L.P. Clarus Sells 2,000,000 Shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) major shareholder Lifesciences Ii L.P. Clarus sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $43,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.75. NanoString Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $753.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.32.
NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.18). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 252.59% and a negative net margin of 72.52%. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.
About NanoString Technologies
NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.
