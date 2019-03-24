Lifesciences Ii L.P. Clarus Sells 2,000,000 Shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) major shareholder Lifesciences Ii L.P. Clarus sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $43,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.75. NanoString Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $753.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.18). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 252.59% and a negative net margin of 72.52%. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,221,000 after acquiring an additional 257,703 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 34.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 35,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,827,000 after acquiring an additional 122,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/lifesciences-ii-l-p-clarus-sells-2000000-shares-of-nanostring-technologies-inc-nstg-stock.html.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.