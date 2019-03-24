LHC Group (LHCG) Price Target Raised to $104.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Thursday. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut LHC Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LHC Group from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on LHC Group from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.25.

LHC Group stock opened at $111.18 on Thursday. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $59.21 and a twelve month high of $115.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $7,130,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,781,008.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 6,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $645,117.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,771,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,570,216 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services and Facility-Based Services.

