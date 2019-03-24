LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,759 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth about $22,398,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in LHC Group by 283.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,816,000 after buying an additional 199,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $428,687,000 after buying an additional 121,385 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,047,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth about $7,019,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $7,851,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 6,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $645,117.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,475 shares in the company, valued at $14,771,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,944 shares of company stock worth $26,570,216 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

LHCG opened at $111.18 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.21 and a one year high of $115.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/lhc-group-inc-lhcg-shares-sold-by-zacks-investment-management.html.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services and Facility-Based Services.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.