Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of LDOS opened at $62.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Leidos by 5,498.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,142,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,560 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in Leidos by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

