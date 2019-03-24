Legal & General Group Plc Has $157.17 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 970,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,586 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.86% of SBA Communications worth $157,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 97,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $197.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $146.13 and a 1 year high of $198.14.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $483.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 51,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total value of $9,796,581.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,471,969.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total value of $4,066,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,044,843.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,558 shares of company stock valued at $45,484,249 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

