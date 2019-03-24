Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,493,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 111,246 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.62% of PPG Industries worth $152,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 7,009,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,572,000 after buying an additional 2,866,150 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Citigroup raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

PPG stock opened at $106.69 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.37 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/legal-general-group-plc-boosts-stake-in-ppg-industries-inc-ppg.html.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.