Legal & General Group Plc Acquires Shares of 1,102,087 Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,102,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,766,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.53% of Edwards Lifesciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.10, for a total value of $205,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,213.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,868 shares of company stock valued at $22,406,044 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $188.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $197.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.72 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

