Largo Resources (LGO) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, CSFB set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Largo Resources and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

Largo Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

