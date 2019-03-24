Largo Resources (LGO) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Morgan Stanley

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, CSFB reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

LGO opened at C$2.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Largo Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.24 and a 1-year high of C$4.65.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource development and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The company primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, molybdenum, chromite, palladium, and platinum group metals.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.