Lannett (LCI) Trading Down 6.9%

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) dropped 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 1,960,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,612,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

LCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Lannett in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.45.

Get Lannett alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $281.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.48.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Lannett had a negative net margin of 39.44% and a positive return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $33,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,988 shares in the company, valued at $389,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $223,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lannett by 582.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 584,343 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Lannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lannett by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 29,089 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/lannett-lci-trading-down-6-9.html.

About Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.