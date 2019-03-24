Lafargeholcim (LHN) Given a CHF 59 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 59 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC set a CHF 44 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 43 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 51.47.

Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52-week high of CHF 60.

