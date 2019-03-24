L Brands Inc (LB) Receives $33.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LB shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on L Brands from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $44.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on L Brands from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on L Brands from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Get L Brands alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in L Brands by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,817,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,182 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in L Brands by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,224,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in L Brands by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,464,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,201 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $60,190,000. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,779,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LB opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 69.36% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. L Brands’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.