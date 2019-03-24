KushCoin Price Tops $0.0267 on Top Exchanges (KUSH)

KushCoin (CURRENCY:KUSH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. KushCoin has a market cap of $150,506.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of KushCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KushCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One KushCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KushCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.02297419 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010700 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000506 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007076 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00002059 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00001256 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KushCoin Profile

KushCoin (KUSH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. KushCoin’s total supply is 5,630,849 coins. KushCoin’s official Twitter account is @kushcoindev . The official website for KushCoin is kushcoin.co

KushCoin Coin Trading

KushCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KushCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KushCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KushCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KushCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KushCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.