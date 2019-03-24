Kubota (KUBTY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

OTCMKTS:KUBTY opened at $71.20 on Friday. Kubota has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $88.91.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

