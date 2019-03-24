KP Tissue Inc (KPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 15th

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th.

KPT stock opened at C$9.05 on Friday. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of C$6.58 and a 52 week high of C$12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.61 million and a P/E ratio of -476.32.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.75.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

