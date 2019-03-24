Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, insider Jerry Moyes sold 1,173,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $29,318,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 180,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $5,984,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,510,508 shares of company stock valued at $40,515,045. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 529.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,946,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,913 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,221,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,585.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,390,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,060 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,045,000. Finally, Ashmore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,340,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,689,000 after purchasing an additional 757,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

