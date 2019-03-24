Kion Group (KGX) Given a €53.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €53.00 ($61.63) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, January 14th. HSBC set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.25 ($71.22).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group stock opened at €47.21 ($54.90) on Friday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.