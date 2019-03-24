Kings Point Capital Management Has $168,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $75.33 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $90.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.2605 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

