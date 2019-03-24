Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $704,703.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $122.05 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $122.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 1,156.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

