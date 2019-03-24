KickCoin (KICK) Market Capitalization Tops $2.85 Million

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. One KickCoin token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Exmo, HitBTC and Mercatox. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $226,397.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KickCoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00424413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.01649059 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00229350 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005396 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 874,869,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,917,612 tokens. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Bibox, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC, Exmo, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

