KeyCorp Weighs in on Tencent Music Entertainment Group -‘s Q1 2019 Earnings (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:TME opened at $16.98 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
