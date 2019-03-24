KeyCorp (KEY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC restated an “average” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Nomura restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, December 10th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.74.

KeyCorp stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 4,162 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $72,127.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,281.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 31,166 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $541,353.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,822.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,176,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

