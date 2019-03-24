Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $750,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) to announce sales of $750,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $10.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $5.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $45.18 million, with estimates ranging from $3.03 million to $111.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 588.10% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of KPTI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. 1,750,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,191. The company has a market cap of $331.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $21.71.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 1,481,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $7,126,702.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,294,143 shares of company stock worth $11,246,578. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 660.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase IIb clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase III clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; Phase IIb clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase II/III clinical study in liposarcoma; Phase III clinical trial in endometrial cancer; and Phase II clinical trial in glioblastoma multiforme.

