Kane Biotech (KNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th.

Kane Biotech stock opened at C$0.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.28. Kane Biotech has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms worldwide. It develops wound care solutions under the DispersinB trademark; medical device coatings under the Aledex trademark; shampoo for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera trademark; and pet oral care solutions under the StrixNB and bluestem trademarks.

