Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

KALV stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $14,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 815,582 shares of company stock valued at $20,932,127. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. VHCP Management III LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,410,000. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,359,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,051,000 after buying an additional 1,058,824 shares during the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 296,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 179,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 179,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

