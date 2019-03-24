K12 Inc. (LRN) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,370 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in K12 were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in K12 by 27.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in K12 by 12.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in K12 by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in K12 by 56.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,088,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 390,417 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its position in K12 by 68.4% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 224,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get K12 alerts:

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 100,000 shares of K12 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of K12 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $111,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,300 shares of company stock worth $5,547,080. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of K12 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on K12 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

NYSE:LRN opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.50. K12 Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.16.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that K12 Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/k12-inc-lrn-shares-sold-by-zacks-investment-management.html.

About K12

K12, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based educational products and solutions to public school districts, public schools, virtual charter schools, private schools, and consumers. It offers online curriculum, software systems, and educational services designed to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.