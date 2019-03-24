JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake Raised by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,120.9% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy jpm” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.87.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $599,310.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,569.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James S. Crown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.79 per share, for a total transaction of $518,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 311,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,325,084.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 39,191 shares of company stock worth $4,102,110 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $99.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

