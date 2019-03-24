Joint (JYNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JYNT. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Joint in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Joint from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Joint to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Joint currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.95.

JYNT opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.67 million, a PE ratio of 371.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.75. Joint has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. Joint had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 39.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Joint will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Joint by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Joint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Joint by 40.5% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Joint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Joint by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 276,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. 49.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 442, including 394 franchised clinics, and 48 corporate owned or managed clinics.

