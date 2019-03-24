Joincoin (J) Trading 1.1% Higher This Week

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Joincoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Joincoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Joincoin has a market cap of $26,842.00 and $3.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000125 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin Coin Profile

Joincoin (CRYPTO:J) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,258,405 coins. Joincoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0 . Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team

Buying and Selling Joincoin

Joincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

