Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,380 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $552,762,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.4% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 30,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $136.91 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $118.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $370.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $20.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.81.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

