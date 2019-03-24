John Ritota Sells 20,000 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director John Ritota sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $72,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $3.66 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.14% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Alpha Pro Tech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

