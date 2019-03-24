John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (HTD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.71

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Company Profile (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

