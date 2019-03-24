John F. Mccool Sells 83 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $24,696.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $300.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $187.08 and a 12-month high of $316.67.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.41 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Gabelli raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Arista Networks by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

