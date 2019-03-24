JIYO (JIYOX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

JIYO (CURRENCY:JIYOX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. One JIYO coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and Graviex. During the last seven days, JIYO has traded flat against the dollar. JIYO has a total market capitalization of $1,927.00 and $0.00 worth of JIYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JIYO

JIYO is a coin. JIYO’s total supply is 19,171,174 coins and its circulating supply is 16,471,892 coins. The official website for JIYO is www.jiyo.io . JIYO’s official Twitter account is @team_jiyo

JIYO Coin Trading

JIYO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JIYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JIYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JIYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

