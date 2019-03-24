Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Jernigan Capital in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JCAP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

JCAP stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. Jernigan Capital has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $439.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 569.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 35.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

