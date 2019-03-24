Jean-Frederic Viret Sells 3,000 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) Stock

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $44,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $991.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 3.64. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.
About Coherus Biosciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.
