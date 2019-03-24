Jean-Frederic Viret Sells 3,000 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) Stock

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $44,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $991.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 3.64. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Coherus Biosciences by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Coherus Biosciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 378,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 91,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Coherus Biosciences by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 75,928 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its position in Coherus Biosciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,016,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Coherus Biosciences by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 234,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 74,690 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

