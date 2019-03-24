Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 22,393 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $194.28 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5844 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

